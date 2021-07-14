Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 303,978 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.7% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.25% of Visa worth $1,030,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,236. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $242.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $478.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

