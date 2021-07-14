Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,173,926 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.13% of T-Mobile US worth $209,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,707. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $149.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

