Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 120,993 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,301,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,993 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.21% of Micron Technology worth $203,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 550,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,689,956. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,774,179. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

