Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,238,344 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,238,344 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.20% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $194,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.27. 935,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,368,096. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

