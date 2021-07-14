Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 371,043 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371,043 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Everbridge worth $214,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Everbridge by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Everbridge by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its position in Everbridge by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.43. 2,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,138. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.19.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

