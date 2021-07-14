Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,386,515 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $507,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,278,170 shares of company stock valued at $742,928,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $347.51. The stock had a trading volume of 523,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

