Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,873 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of RingCentral worth $169,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $280.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.14. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,126.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,502 shares of company stock worth $12,484,296 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.