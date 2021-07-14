Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.81.

TSE:FRU traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,835. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,335.00. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

