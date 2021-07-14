Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

