Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($55.37).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €44.87 ($52.78). 880,704 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.40. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

