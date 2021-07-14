Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. Friendz has a total market cap of $838,954.36 and $78,727.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00850755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005353 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,690,651 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.