frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of frontdoor worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in frontdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

