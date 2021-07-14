Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.45. Frontline shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 9,769 shares.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $14,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $2,811,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Frontline by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

