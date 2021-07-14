Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

FRA:FPE traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.00 ($40.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.14.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

