Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.88

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.88 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 121,694 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £72.74 million and a PE ratio of -103.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.88.

About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

