Function X 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $292,815.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $81.33 million and approximately $292,815.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,862.66 or 0.99880053 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036299 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007129 BTC.
- HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009095 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00054587 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003095 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005739 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
