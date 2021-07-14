Function X 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $292,815.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $81.33 million and approximately $292,815.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,862.66 or 0.99880053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007129 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00054587 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 298,128,640 coins and its circulating supply is 283,941,286 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

