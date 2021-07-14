Fundamenta Reaches Market Cap of $328,006.22 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $328,006.22 and approximately $49,072.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00151268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,871.45 or 0.99906747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00954898 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,994,523 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,994 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

