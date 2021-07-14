Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FUSE remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,242. Fusion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $15,423,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $199,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $996,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

