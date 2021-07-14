FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $21,884.33 and approximately $14.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00218305 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001325 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00798719 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

