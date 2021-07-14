FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $390,760.28 and $1.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 93.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00848902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005369 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FXT is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

