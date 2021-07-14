FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.