FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Lifted by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

NYSE:C opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

