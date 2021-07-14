Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Up 442.9% in June

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GFASY stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69. Gafisa has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Gafisa Company Profile
