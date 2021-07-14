Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Up 442.9% in June

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GFASY stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69. Gafisa has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

