Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after acquiring an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 79.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after buying an additional 206,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 656.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 128.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

