Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 369.2% in June

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPEY. Barclays lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

