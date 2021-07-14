GAMEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $456,105.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00114300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00151777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.63 or 1.00179405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00959439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,771,169 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

