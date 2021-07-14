GAMEE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,105.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. GAMEE has a market cap of $5.14 million and $456,105.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00114300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00151777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.63 or 1.00179405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00959439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002816 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,771,169 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

