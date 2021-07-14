Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11,411.12

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £114.11 ($149.09) and traded as high as £116.50 ($152.21). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £116.30 ($151.95), with a volume of 56,443 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £124.50 ($162.66) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of £114.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, for a total transaction of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

