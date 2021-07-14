GamyFi Platform 24 Hour Volume Hits $74,666.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $289,318.22 and $74,666.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,596 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

