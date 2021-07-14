GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Down 98.8% in June

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLOP shares. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 9,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,129. The stock has a market cap of $251.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

