Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Gates Industrial worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $54,893,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period.

NYSE:GTES opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

