Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.