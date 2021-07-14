GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.98 ($41.15).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €35.44 ($41.69). 134,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 51.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

