Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.79. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 943,244 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.
In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$92,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,199,094. Insiders have sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock worth $98,865 in the last three months.
About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
