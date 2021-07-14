Geeq Tops One Day Volume of $213,897.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $213,897.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.66 or 0.00846101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005467 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

