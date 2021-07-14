Gems Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $218,879.09 and $982.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00051599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.24 or 0.00853615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

