Genaro Network (GNX) Market Cap Hits $3.90 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $303,593.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.59 or 0.00854216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

