Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Insider Sells $1,900,350.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Forsythe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00.

GNRC stock traded down $8.50 on Wednesday, reaching $436.73. The company had a trading volume of 831,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,437. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.23 and a 1 year high of $452.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $4,202,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

