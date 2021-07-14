Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 612,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genie Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 120,790 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14. Genie Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $149.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

