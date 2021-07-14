Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Genus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

