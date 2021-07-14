Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of SpartanNash worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $671.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

