Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,719 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of ContextLogic worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WISH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,590,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,018.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

WISH opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.77. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.