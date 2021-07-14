Georges Antoun Sells 24,052 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,542. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,247 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

