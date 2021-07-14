Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.54 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and $15.93 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.47 or 0.00856428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.