Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.70.
GIL stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.53. 65,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.49. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$21.37 and a 1 year high of C$47.69.
In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,949,440.99.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
