Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

GIL stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.53. 65,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.49. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$21.37 and a 1 year high of C$47.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.41 million. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

