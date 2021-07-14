Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.66

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.66 and traded as high as C$44.14. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$43.55, with a volume of 187,440 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -251.73.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

