Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.04. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $76.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

