Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.20. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 544 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $640.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 1,096,902 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

