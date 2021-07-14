Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,967 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

