Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:GLP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,639. The firm has a market cap of $855.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

GLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Global Gp Llc bought 43,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,367.95. Insiders have purchased 115,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,128 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth $2,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global Partners by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 82.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

